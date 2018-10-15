Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True Rings in Fall With Adorable Pumpkin Costume

True Thompson is all ready for Halloween!

Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram Sunday to share photos of her family’s trip to a pumpkin patch, including an adorable snapshot of sister Khloé Kardashian’s 6-month-old daughter dressed up as a little jack-o’-lantern while sitting in a pumpkin patch.

Khloé, of course, shared her own photos of the little one in her festive costume, writing “I couldn’t resist!!!” alongside a smiling photo of her baby. “My little pumpkin!!!! One of many costumes to come.”

“I can’t help but dress my baby True up!! It’s our first Halloween together!” the Good American designer added on Twitter. “More costumes to come [laughing out loud] God thank YOU! She’s just perfect to me.”

I can’t help but dress my baby True up!! It’s our first Halloween together! More costumes to come lol God thank YOU! She’s just perfect to me ❤️❤️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 14, 2018

The new mom recently celebrated her baby’s 6-month birthday, sharing another adorable photo of the little one with a gushing caption.

“I probably dreamt about you my entire adult life,” she wrote. “You have exceeded every expectation I had of you! This is LOVE.”

Right now, the relationship between True’s mom and her dad, basketball player Tristan Thompson, is unclear amid a new round of cheating rumors on the Cavaliers player’s behalf.

Since rumors of Thompson’s new infidelities, Khloé has been sharing cryptic messages on Instagram about trust and forgiveness that fans have theorized are about the father of her daughter.

“Don’t feel guilty for doing what’s best for you,” she shared earlier this month.

“Forgive them. It’s not okay that they hurt you, tortured your soul and disturbed the peace of your mind, but you must forgive them,” another stated. “I’m not saying this because I don’t care — I’m asking you to do it because you know, at some point in your life, they meant something to you.”

Khloé and True also reportedly postponed their move to Cleveland for basketball season amid these tough times.

“Khloé has had many ups and downs lately with Tristan,” a source told E! News recently. “Her and Tristan are not in the best place currently. Khloé wants to work things out for the sake of True, but it has been very difficult recently. She has huge trust issues that she has not overcome, and it’s definitely caused a rift. Khloé thought things would blow over, but she still has insecurities deep down.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian