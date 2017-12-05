Khloe Kardashian Playfully Covers Rumored Baby Bump in Snapchat Video

Kourtney Kardashian may have accidentally granted fans a glimpse of sister Khloé Kardashian’s rumored baby bump in a social media video Monday.

In a Snapchat video, the Keeping Up with the Kardashian stars play around with the app’s heart and snow bear filters while getting glam.

Outfitted in a sports bra and wavy blonde locks, the Revenge Body host keeps her hand on her stomach the whole time, but fans think they can catch a glimpse of a belly.

Khloé, 33, is rumored to be expecting her first child with boyfriend NBA player Tristan Thompson. Her sister, 20-year-old Kylie Jenner, is also allegedly pregnant with boyfriend rapper Travis Scott.

Although neither have confirmed pregnancy rumors, the two have been dropping hints for months and have been spotted wearing oversized clothing in public.

Khloé and Thompson began dating in September 2016 after being set up on a blind date by one of their friends.

While she has shut down engagement rumors in the past, she has also called the relationship the best she’s ever had.

“I’m in the best relationship I’ve ever been in and it doesn’t take a ring for me to feel that way,” she told You magazine earlier this year.

“My boyfriend is very protective of me,” she continued. “Feeling loved and validated and secure is a huge thing. Tristan is protective of my entire family, which is beautiful. And I love that everything we do is as a union. When he speaks, it’s ‘us’ and ‘we,’ and that’s important because it shows that you’re sharing life.”

On the season 13 finale of the E! reality show, Khloé said Thompson wants to have a large family. He already has a son, Prince, with his ex.

“He wants to have, like, five or six kids with me, and that’s lovely,” Khloé said on the show. “We could start at one and then grow from there. But now, knowing I’m not on birth control, it’s really scary. It’s like a really big step.”

Photo credit: Snapchat/Kourtney Kardashian