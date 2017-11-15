Photo Reveals Khloe Kardashian Bundled up at LAX Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Khloe Kardashian is currently rumored to be pregnant with her first child, but the reality personality isn’t letting her fashion choices give anything away.

Kardashian was spotted at LAX on Wednesday bundled up in all black, wearing a sweatshirt, leggings and long jacket as she covered her face with a pair of shades.

On Monday, the 33-year-old was seen filming at a studio in Calabasas, California, similarly clad in all black, covering her figure with a cozy sweater.

Despite the bundling up, Kardashian showed no signs of a baby bump at sister Kim Kardashian West’s launch party for her KKW Beauty fragrances on Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

Over the weekend, Kardashian also attended her sister’s baby shower, posting an Instagram in which she wore a blue flared dress, showing no hint of a bump. Kardashian is reportedly expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

💜 Cherry Blossoms and Tea for baby number three 💜 #KKW A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 11, 2017 at 7:41pm PST

