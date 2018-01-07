Khloe Kardashian Shares Inspiring Before and After ‘Revenge Body’ Pics

Khloé Kardashian has come a long way, mentally and physically, on her fitness journey.

The pregnant Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member opened up in an inspiring Instagram post Sunday about her “transformation journey” ahead of the season premiere of Revenge Body.

“Sometimes it’s hard for me to post these transformation posts only because I can’t imagine my life being this unhealthy again,” she said in the caption below two photos of herself before and after developing her passion for fitness. “Never would I ever consider myself fat, But I would consider myself unhealthy mentally/physically and not knowing my true value. Mind, body and soul.”

The Good American designer continued, saying that her journey started from within. “I needed to heal myself from the inside out. Once I started putting myself first, everything started falling into place,” she said. “My life transformed a few years ago when I made the decision to stop existing and start living. I decided when I was ready regardless of what anybody else was saying about me. Regardless of the pressures. I had to do this on my terms or I knew it wouldn’t last.”

She advised her fans to “take the control back” and “choose” their lives for themselves.

“We are no victims to life, but we can become victims and prisoners to the people that we choose to surround ourselves with if we allow them to break us and consume us,” she said.” Never be afraid to put yourself first! Never choose comfort over your own well-being! Never forget that fate loves the fearless! Today’s wisdom was yesterday’s pain. Tomorrow’s happiness is today’s bravery!”

She ended her missive saying she’s proud of herself for “being stronger” than she’s ever been, “mind, body and soul.”

“I am even prouder of myself that I’ve been able to maintain a healthy lifestyle for so many years,” she concluded. “I broke that cycle and I’m happier than I have ever been! You can do this!! Start from within and nothing can stop you.”

Kardashian is currently expecting her first child with NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and is just over six months pregnant.

Even while expecting, the 33-year-old has been keeping up with her workouts when she feels “up to it,” she revealed earlier this month.

“For me, health and wellness resolutions are especially important this year,” Kardashian wrote on her site. “Being pregnant, it’s a whole different type of self-care.”

The 33-year-old said continuing to work out while pregnant isn’t so much about maintaining appearances (although she looks great!) but caring for herself physically and mentally.

“I still exercise to maintain my sanity and also to feel good about myself, but my workouts are not as intense as they once were,” she said.

Revenge Body airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on E!

