Khloe Kardashian Posts Photos From Baby Shower

Khloe Kardashian is roughly 8 months pregnant with her first child, and she and the E! reality clan threw an extravagant baby shower on Saturday to celebrate.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians cast member posted a number of photos from the party to her Instagram story feed on Saturday. Based on the photos, we can see an entire room was filled with pink balloons to celebrate the upcoming birth of her daughter, along with a neon sign reading “Baby Thompson,” a giant hedge shaped like an elephant and an enormous floral arrangement of pink and white flowers spelling out the word “Girl.”

Family members, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, big sister Kim Kardashian and grandmother M.J. all popped up in her photos, which you can see a full gallery of here.

“Today was an absolute dream!” Kardashian tweeted after the shower. “I can’t put into words how beautiful my shower was! I never wanted it to end! I will be sharing more photos over the weekend. It’s feeling so real now. God is great! I feel so over joyed.”

Kardashian revealed the baby’s gender on the March 4 season finale of KUWTK. Jenner, who had an obsession over her sister’s pregnancy, actually knew about the gender before the soon-to-be mother did.

“Kylie was like, ‘I want to be the first phone call!’” Kardashian told her doctor in an episode the week prior. “And I was like, ‘Why?’ I want to know why she wants to know so badly.”

The doctor then clarified by asking, “Oh, for me to call her? If you give me permission, I can.”

Once Kylie gave the big reveal, Kardashian said she was in a state of shock given that she was convinced she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson were having a boy.

“When you have your mind made up as to what you’re having … and then when you find out it’s the complete opposite, it’s just a bit of a shock,” she says in a confessional.

The 33-year-old mother-to-be wrote in on her website after the reveal that she has high hopes for her daughter.

“I can’t believe I’m having a girl!” Kardashian wrote. “It was such a special moment and I’m so happy I got to share it with you guys. My team put together this fun fill-in-the-blank game for me about what I hope for my little one when she grows up.”

Despite her rapidly approaching due date, Kardashian has been hard at work on her website. Her most recent post offered tips to followers on how to look skinny, or “Thin AF” as she described it, in social media posts by using certain tricks and tips.