Khloe Kardashian Responds to Baby Bump Comments on Instagram

If you have trouble keeping up with the Kardashians, here’s the latest scoop: sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian, as well as Kylie Jenner, are each reportedly expecting children, but only Kim has confirmed that she and Kanye West will welcome their third child via surrogate.

As for Khloe and Jenner, the family has remained tight lipped, leaving eagle-eyed fans to pick apart every photo of the rumored pregnant celebrities, searching for the slightest clues of babies on the way.

When Khloe shared a photo promoting a new skirt from her Good American clothing line on Oct. 5, fans went wild over her flared top and strategic arm placement.

“Are you hiding your belly because you have a baby in there?” one fan wrote. “She looks pregnant,” another said.

“I see a little baby bump!” a commenter said, though the campaign photos were likely shot far in advance.

With rumors swirling in the comments, Khloe chimed in to (sort of) squash the speculation that she has a growing baby under her black leather top.

“This is a peplum shirt,” she wrote. “It flairs out at the bottom. It’s just the way the shirt is designed. In some of the next pictures coming up from the SAME shoot, I’m in a crop top. Showing a lot of skin….”

So while she explained the photo, Kardashian did not confirm nor deny rumors directly surrounding her pregnancy.

Since news broke that Jenner and Khloe are allegedly pregnant with their first children, the family (namely Kim) have only spoken out to address specific reports with “sources” claiming to have inside information on the pregnancies, not the validity of the pregnancies themselves.

Rumors of Kim expecting via surrogacy brewed for months before she confirmed the news in a promo days ahead of the 14th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiere.

Will her sisters follow suit and address the baby news on air? Until we know for sure, check out every photo the Kardashians have shared following the swirling pregnancy rumors.