Khloe Kardashian Accused of Photoshopping out Baby Bump

Khloe Kardashian’s fans are accusing her of doctoring a photo to conceal her baby bump. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram earlier this week to share a picture with her NBA baller boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, are a handful of social media users flooded the comments section to suggest she photoshopped the snap.

❤️ My Love ❤️ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Oct 16, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

The picture shows the 33-year-old E! star hanging out poolside while wearing all black and laying a kiss on her boyfriend.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Kim Kardashian Calls Khloé’s Wardrobe ‘Cheesy as F–k’ in ‘KUWTK’ Preview

“Nice photoshopping,” one fan wrote, while another added, “I love Khloe but that is some bad photo shopping…”

“Why would you photoshop, something so precious and a part of you and that is a miracle to you out of a picture. That’s not right,” another person commented.

While there were those that claimed the Revenge Body host tried to photoshop the picture, others voiced how they doubted that Kardashian was actually pregnant.

More: Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian Try to Prank a Sleeping Kendall in New ‘KUWTK’ Clip

“There is no way she is pregnant,” one Instagram user wrote. “Look at that stomach!”

“I don’t see a bump,” another commented.

“Guess the pregnancy rumors weren’t true,” one said with a shrug emoji.

Regardless of whether or not Kardashian is pregnant, one thing is for sure: she looks totally happy with Thompson.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs new episodes on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. EST.