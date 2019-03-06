Khloe Kardashian Attempts to ‘Let Go’ Following ‘Painful’ Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian is still working out her feelings over the cheating scandal, as she explained on Instagram on Tuesday night.

Kardashian has been extremely vulnerable with fans in the last few weeks, ever since her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, was spotted cheating with her sister’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. Kardashian kept the transparency going on Tuesday with some emotional posts on her Instagram Story.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The posts were both poems that evidently showed how Kardashian has been feeling. They concerned the process of healing and processing trauma. The first was written by Nikita Gill and titled “The Truth About Your Heart.”

“Your heart will fix itself. It’s your mind you need to worry about,” it read. “Your mind where you locked the memories, your mind where you have kept pieces of the ones that hurt you, that still cut you like shards of glass.”

“Your mind will keep you up at night, make you cry, destroy you over and over again,” the poem continued. “You need to convince your mind that it has to let go… because your heart already knows how to heal.”

The next post was another poem by Gill titled “Tiny Stories.”

“The saddest word in the whole wide world is the world almost,” it read. “He was almost in love. She was almost too good for him. He almost stopped her. She almost waited. He almost lived. They almost made it.”

Gill did not respond to Kardashian’s reposts on Tuesday, and her Twitter indicates that she is “on hiatus.” However, Kardashian has come under fire before for sharing Gill’s work, and doing so without crediting her on some occasions.

“It’s really horrible because sharing something uncredited like that, it’s like you intentionally cropped out my name,” Gill said of Kardashian in an interview with Fashion Magazine back in June. “I’ve almost given up that one piece of writing to the world now. The longer it’s been out on the Internet, the longer the Internet seems to think that it belongs to them.”

Kardashian has dealt with several rumors and scandals when it comes to Thompson, though this one finally ended their relationship. Rather than hiding away from social media and the spotlight as she has before, this time Kardashian is processing the whole thing out in the open. Her Instagram Story went on to show that she stayed up past 4 a.m., apparently unable to sleep.