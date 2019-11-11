Khloe Kardashian Apologizes for Not Realizing She Won at People’s Choice Awards

Khloé Kardashian is giving her fans some belated thanks after keeping mum on stage while accepting the award for Best Reality Star during Sunday’s People’s Choice Awards ceremony. Heading to the microphone with the rest of her family, who accepted their Best Reality Show Award at the same time for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloé stayed quiet as mom Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian thanked their fans for their votes.

When Khloé started getting messages from angry fans who had voted for her Best Reality Star award only to have her not acknowledge the honor, the Revenge Body host took to Twitter to reveal she hadn’t realized she had won an individual award until later, as it was “beyond loud” in the venue.

It’s so beyond loud in there. I had no idea I won an individual award until we walked off stage. I feel so badly right now. I am so fucking grateful and appreciative! I can’t believe I didn’t say anything but I didn’t hear that I won until after 😩 https://t.co/R06N7kB1IH — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 11, 2019

“I am so f—ing grateful and appreciative!” she replied to the complaining fan. “I can’t believe I didn’t say anything but I didn’t hear that I won until after.”

When another fan implied that maybe Khloé had been nervous while up on stage, the Good American designer reassured her followers that she was still feeling “so badly” about not addressing her win.

Nerves yes but I literally didn’t know until after lol I still feel so badly about it. I love you guys so much https://t.co/tQ6jDL0v8F — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 11, 2019

Defending herself further on her Instagram Story with sister Kourtney Kardashian, who also didn’t speak during their acceptance speech, Khloé said, “Just so everybody knows, it’s so awkward, like, when you go on stage. I know, Kim is a G and she kind of takes over and she will talk. Kourtney and I are in the back like…”

“Do we say thank you, do we not? What do we say?” Kourtney chimed in.

“We never really know what to say and we’re so grateful, we’re so thankful,” Khloé continued. “I won an award as well, but we just get nervous. I know people don’t think we do.”

“I won Best Reality Star, but I declined, so Khloe really won,” Kourtney joked, with Khloé adding on, “So she gave me her hand-me-down award and I’m fine with that. We just want you to know that we do know how to speak. We just get nervous.”

Regardless of the slight snafu, Khloé’s PCA night was one for the books, as she looked stunning in a black, sheer dress while taking home the Best Reality Star award for a second year in a row. Even ex Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares 1-year-old daughter True, couldn’t hold back admiration while praising the mother of his child on Instagram.

“Wow wow wow @khloekardashian,” he began, adding two crown emojis. “Congrats Momma Koko on winning best reality star 2019, that’s two years in a row. Two time champ. I love the sound of that.”

“So proud of all you have accomplished this year. Revenge body is something that always stands out to me, you challenge people to fight for a better YOU.” he continued. “It’s more about what in life really gives us true happiness and is holding us back from achieving that. True and Myself are so proud of you and the sisters for everything last night. Y’all are truly role models to our younger generation. Keep leading with love and happiness. You go girl!!”

