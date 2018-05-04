Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Reportedly Living Together Again: ‘No Talk of a Split’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been through a lot together in the past month. But according to a source at PEOPLE, the couple have no plans of splitting up anytime soon.

“Khloé seems happy,” the source said. “She loves being a mom. She’s focused on keeping her family together. She seems okay with Tristan — there’s no talk of a split.”

“When she wants something to work, she will make it work,” the source continued. “Her family’s issue with Tristan is that they think he won’t change. But Khloé isn’t listening to this. She has been very firm with Tristan, and she believes he wants to keep his family together as well.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians personality gave birth to the couple’s first child, True Thompson, on April 12 at a Cleveland hospital. However just days prior to the event, video was released of Thompson following another woman back to her apartment while Kardashian was still pregnant.

In the following days photos and videos of Thompson with at least five women were made public, leading to an alleged cheating scandal on the part of the NBA player. Yet despite the scandal, a second source told PEOPLE Kardashian isn’t concerned about any of that.

“Khloé seems status quo — focused on being a mom,” the second source said says. “She’s getting pretty fed up with the ‘noise’ about Tristan, and no matter what people say she will make her own decisions. She’s never really put much weight on what others think and is treating this situation no differently,” the insider adds. “She’ll do what’s right for her and for her baby.”

Kardashian has yet to directly comment on the scandal, but she did go out of her way to disable the comment sections of any photos of her and Thompson on her Instagram account.

A source told E! News on April 28 that the rest of the Kardashian family is still furious at Thompson.

“The family is very angry with Tristan and having a hard time coming to terms with Khloé trying to forgive him,” the E! News source said. “They don’t trust him and feel he won’t change.”

“Kourtney especially has been supportive of Khloé. She understands why Khloé is doing what she’s doing and has been there for her,” the source continued.

Big sister Kim Kardashian gave her thoughts on the situation in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on April 27.

“Poor Khloé,” Kim said. “Like, I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f—ed up. We really were rooting for Khloé. She’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation, all over.”