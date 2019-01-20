Khloe Kardashian Admits to Not Needing a Man to Celebrate Valentine’s Day With Amid Tristan Thompson Drama

Khloé Kardashian doesn’t need a man to enjoy a romantic holiday.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star appeared to diss her boyfriend Tristan Thompson ahead of Valentine’s Day as she shared her love for her best friend Malika Haqq in a new interview.

The best friends, who have chronicled their friendship on social media and on the E! reality show, talked to E! News recently about the upcoming release of their seven-piece Becca Cosmetics collaboration.

“We’ve actually never done a [collaboration] together of this magnitude before,” Kardashian told the outlet before gushing about Haqq. “I think a lot of best friends can relate, especially when someone is going through a breakup or whatever. People always make this huge emphasis on Valentine’s Day, but you have each other.”

She added: “You don’t always need a man to enjoy Valentine’s Day. We just love the whole idea and it really spoke to us.”

Kardashian has been involved in a complicated relationship with the father of her daughter, True, since 2016. The NBA player made headlines after he was caught cheating on the reality star with multiple women — with the scandal breaking just days before she gave birth to daughter in April 2018.

Despite the scandal, Kardashian continues to split her time between her home in California and Ohio, where Thompson plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“Tristan is trying everything he can to regain her trust, but Khloé is spending more time in L.A. because True has so many family members and such a support system there,” a source told Us Weekly.

“Regaining Khloé’s trust is going to take time,” they added. “Tristan is a great father, but it’s not yet clear if they can fully rebuild what they had. The extent of what Tristan did is still setting in. She hasn’t gotten over it yet.”

Kardashian has made headlines recently due to her endless cryptic posts to social media, with some talking about forgiveness and moving on, while others are self-empowering messages.

However, the couple may not be as bad as public perception might indicate, as another source revealed recently Kardashian and Thompson were thinking about getting pregnant again.

“Though you might think having a new baby amid all this drama with Tristan would make things even harder for her, it was actually the opposite,” a source told PEOPLE. “True gave her something incredible to focus her love and energy on, and it helped her and Tristan stay bonded no matter what.”