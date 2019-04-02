Khloe Kardashian Admits She Might Stop Dating NBA Players as Her Grandmother Recommended

After Jimmy Kimmel asked the question everyone’s been dying to ask Khloé Kardashian, the reality star admitted it might be time to stop dating basketball players.

While the Good American designer and sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian visited Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night, Kimmel quizzed Khloé on her love life, which has involved several relationships with professional basketball players.

“I do want to ask about this character that you had a baby with,” he asked, referring to Khloé’s ex, Tristan Thompson. “Is it time to stop dating basketball players?”

After the crowd died down from its roaring applause, Khloé responded, “I don’t know. I like what I like. What can I say?”

When Kimmel asked if she actually likes the sport, she said, “I actually do. I don’t play basketball. I just like basketball. It’s the whole thing of it all.”

Eventually, she conceded that it might be time to date someone from a different career field. “But I do agree. I should have listened to my MJ, my grandmother, and start dating, like, accountants or something like that.”

Khloé married NBA player Lamar Odom in 2009 after a month of dating. The two had their own reality series, Khloé & Lamar, before she filed for divorce in 2013. The divorce was prolonged after Odom’s highly-publicized drug overdose in a Nevada brothel, but was finalized in December 2016.

Following her relationship with Odom, she briefly dated rapper French Montana before moving on to Houston Rockets player James Harden. Her most recent romance, with Cleveland Cavaliers player Thompson, has received the most media attention, particularly after several highly-publicized reports of infidelity on Thompson’s part. Most recently, the 28-year-old was reported to have cheated on Khloé, 34, with family friend Jordyn Woods.

Thompson and Khloé share daughter True Thompson, who will turn 1 on April 12.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans made it clear to Thompson that they’re not over the way he treated Khloé, as many taunted him during Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers in LA. TMZ reported that fans took to chanting “Khloe” when Thompson shot from the free throw line.