Kevin Spacey’s Brother Defends Him in Face of Accusations

Kevin Spacey’s brother has come forward to say that the accusations against his brother are just “all allegations.”

Randy Fowler has hardly spoken to his brother in 40 years and hasn’t seen him for 14, but he is stepping forward to defend Spacey against the sexual assault allegations that are quickly destroying his career.

“I don’t really care about the media and all their allegations,” Fowler said in an interview that aired on the Kyle and Jackie O show, the Daily Mail reports. “I’m on a quest to get my brother and my family back together. I have to listen to all this and you know, it’s all allegations.”

The sexual assault accusations against Spacey first arose when Star Trek actor and Broadway veteran Anthony Rapp went public with sexual misconduct allegations against the Emmy winner. Now, Spacey is dealing with at least eight separate allegations against him, including an alleged assault in 2008 that is reportedly being investigated by police in London.

The fallout against Spacey has been quick, with Netflix, the production company behind House of Cards, suspending the show and cutting all ties with the star. Spacey has also since been cut from Ridley Scott’s completed film All the Money in the World.

Still, Fowler is defending his brother, hoping that by extending him an olive branch, they will be able to reconnect.

All that matters is that I get my moment in time with my brother so that we can make this right,” he said. “It was my mother’s dying wish to bring the brothers back together. It’s been 14 years, its time.”