Kevin Spacey Has Reportedly Gone MIA Within His Inner Circle

The fallout from the sexual assault allegations levied against Kevin Spacey continues, and the actor has apparently retreated into privacy.

Sources close to the actor spoke with ET and claimed that his “inner circle” has not heard from him since the first allegation of sexual misconduct broke.

“He has not been communicating with people in his inner circle since,” the source said. “He’s been MIA, even from those closest to him. He realizes how terrible this is, and he knows the chances of him getting good work in this town again are very slim.”

Spacey was first accused of making sexual advances on Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp when Rapp was only 14 years old.

After that accusation, Spacey apologized and came out as gay. However, the apology stirred the controversy up even more.

Numerous others have since came forward with allegations of sexual assault and harassment, including several workers behind-the-scenes of House of Cards.