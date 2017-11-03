UK Police Are Investigating Yet Another Sexual Assault Claim Surrounding Kevin Spacey

British law enforcement is reportedly investigating Kevin Spacey over an alleged sexual assault that took place in 2003.

The Sun reports that U.K. police are investigating claims that a 23-year-old actor woke up to Spacey performing a sex act on him at the star’s London home.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A source told The Sun that the complainant had asked Spacey for career advice and that they had smoked marijuana and fell asleep. Upon waking and finding Spacey performing unwanted sexual acts on him, the alleged victim fled after the House of Cards star warned him not to tell anyone what had happened.

The Met confirmed to BBC that they are investigating a sexual assault case from 2008 but did not confirm the allegation was made against Spacey. Police also said no arrests have been made in the case.

More: Theater Where Kevin Spacey Worked Knew About His Sexual Misconduct

The latest allegation against Spacey comes after several other men publicly came forward, claiming various kinds of sexual misconduct.

Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp first opened up about abuse from Spacey, telling BuzzFeed that Spacey acted sexually toward him in a bedroom of a house party when Rapp was 14 and Spacey was 26.

Spacey responded, saying he was “horrified” by Rapp’s allegation. Since then, three other men have come forward, the latest being a 48-year-old man who says he was in a sexual relationship with Spacey at age 14. The man says he considers Spacey a “pedophile.”

Yesterday, Spacey announced through his PR rep that he was seeking “evaluation and treatment” in the wake of the allegations.

Earlier this week, Netflix first canceled House of Cards after its upcoming sixth season, saying it was “deeply troubled” by Rapp’s allegation, then later announced that it has halted production altogether.

Most recently, several House of Cards employees accused Spacey of sexual harassment and assault, claiming he made the set a “toxic” environment.

A production assistant alleged that Spacey sexually assaulted him during one of the show’s early seasons. Another crew member said that Spacey routinely harassed and touched him over the course of the series’ six seasons, adding that the fear was the worst part about the whole thing.

Eight House of Cards employees spoke anonymously to CNN affirming that his behavior on set was best described as “predatory.”

Among other accusers, Mexican actor Robert Cavazos accused Spacey of making several inappropriate advances toward him, and said that such behavior was commonplace for Spacey.

“There are many of us who have a ‘Kevin Spacey story.’” Cavazos wrote on Facebook. “It seems like you only needed to be a man under 30 for him to feel free to touch us. It was so common that it turned into a [very bad] joke amongst us.”