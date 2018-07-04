Kevin Spacey Investigated for Additional Sexual Assault Accusations

Kevin Spacey has been accused of three additional assaults after new victims came forward to London police, bringing the total number of sexual misconduct allegations against him to six in the U.K.

Two new victims reportedly came forward in February and one in April. One claimed to be sexually assaulted in Lambeth in 2008, another in Glouster in 2013 and the third in Westminster in 1996.

According to a report by The Blast, these accusations in the U.K. add up to six, with the other three claiming to have been assaulted: one in Lambeth in 2008, another in Lambeth in 2005 and the third in Westminster in 2005, respectively.

The embattled actor has been accused of sexual assault or misconduct by more than a dozen men after a Buzzfeed story by actor Anthony Rapp described his own experience with Spacey.

Rapp claimed that he had gone to a party in Spacey’s Manhattan apartment in 1986, when he was a teenager. He said that he and Spacey had spent most of the evening in a bedroom, watching TV. As the night progressed, he realized he was alone with the movie star.

“My memory was that I thought, Oh, everybody’s gone. Well, yeah, I should probably go home,” Rapp said.

However, at that point Rapp said that Spacey lifted him up, “like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold. But I don’t, like, squirm away initially, because I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ And then he lays down on top of me.”

Several more people accused the actor of sexual harassment or assault since, and in April, one sexual assault case against the star, reported to have taken place in October of 1992 in West Hollywood involving a male adult, was turned over to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for further review. Scotland Yard also currently has several open investigations into alleged assaults by Spacey in London.

Spacey, who was quickly fired from the final season of House of Cards following the scandalous allegations, will return to the screen this August with the release of Billionaire Boys Club, a film he shot before the scandal.

The film’s distributor, Vertical Entertainment, released a statement regarding the decision to release the movie: “We hope these distressing allegations pertaining to one person’s behavior — that were not publicly known when the film was made almost 2.5 years ago and from someone who has a small, supporting role in Billionaire Boys Club — does not tarnish the release of the film.”

The movie stars Ansel Elgort, Taron Egerton, Emma Roberts and Billie Lourd in an 80’s-set film, based on a true story about a group of private-school boys in Los Angeles who set up a Ponzi scheme. The scheme takes a dark turn when two of the boys murder an investor and con man, played by Spacey. James Cox co-wrote and directed the film.