Kevin Spacey’s Sexual Assault Accuser Dies Amid Misconduct Trial

It’s been reported that the anonymous massage therapist who claimed he was sexually assaulted by Kevin Spacey has passed away, amidst the actor’s misconduct trial. According to The Hollywood Reporter, no details in the cause of the individual’s death have been shared, but it is known that he accused Spacey of forcing him to touch the former House of Cards star in his crotch area during massages at his Malibu, California home two years ago.

The man wanted to keep his identity private during the case, to which the judge agreed. Notably this is not the first Spacey accuser to pass away this year, as back in May it was reported that 59-year-old Linda Culkin — who is said to have accused the actor of sexual harassment — was hit by a car in Quincy, Massachusetts in February.

This new accuser death will likely result in the case being dropped — unless his next of kin file to continue the lawsuit and a judge approves — which would mark another second for Spacey this year.

Spacey was facing a trial stemming from accusations that he sexually assaulted a teenager years ago, but the now-adult man reportedly stopped cooperating with prosecutors.

The Nantucket, Massachusetts court eventually dropped the case “due to the unavailability of the complaining witness.”

Mitchell Garabedian, the lawyer for the plaintiff in the case, responded to the news that the D.A. dropped the charges against Spacey by saying, “My client and his family have shown an enormous amount of courage under the difficult circumstances. I have no further comment at this time.”

Spacey’s brother, Randy Fowler, spoke out against the actor earlier this year, and addressed the charges against him, saying, “This young man has only lived in silence for a year but the torturous emotions that this kid had to go through at the expense of my brother – this is just the beginning. My brother has been living this secret life for 40 years.”

Fowler then continued blasting Spacey, telling Radar Online, “It’s not just about the sexual gratification, it’s about the power. He’s actually worse than Weinstein; he’s worse than Bill Cosby!”

“He actually believes that because he’s an actor society should give him a pass because you loved him as these diabolical characters in the movies, so you should love him as a real sex pervert. He’s the worst of the worst,” he added.