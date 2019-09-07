Kevin O’Leary’s Tweet About ‘Shark Tank’ After Fatal Boat Crash Has Social Media Fuming

Kevin O’Leary is being called “tone deaf” after he took to social media to promote the upcoming Shark Tank adaptation in Colombia rather than pay his respects to the two victims of a fatal boat crash that he was involved in. The billionaire entrepreneur returned to social media less than two weeks after the collision, though his postings of choice are not sitting well with some of his followers.

Hola Colombia! I’m Mr. Wonderful from Shark Tank US. I’ve been told Colombians are pretty hard negotiators, I guess we’ll find out soon. Hope you are ready for the new Sharks: Alejandra, Andrea, & Samy! Don’t miss @sharktankcol new season starting Sept 6th on @sonychannella. 🦈🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/hkdW1LQAkq — Kevin O’Leary (@kevinolearytv) September 5, 2019

Along with his tweet, O’Leary also posted a similar message to his Instagram account, adding that his more than 500,000 followers will “definitely want to see this.” The postmarked his second Instagram post since the deadly Saturday, Aug. 24 collision, in which 64-year-old Gary Poltash and 48-year-old Suzana Brito were killed.

Just hours before promoting Colombia’s Shark Tank, O’Leary had shared a throwback photo of his “college roommates and I circa 1974.”

Prior to the fatal collision, in which neither O’Leary nor his wife, Linda O’Leary, who was driving the boat, were injured, the Shark Tank star had shared a multitude of photos from his Lake Joseph lakehouse. His wife has since made her Instagram account private.

Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about O’Leary’s social media activity in the wake of a fatal boat crash.

“Stay off social media”

One of O’Leary’s followers, from Uxbridge, Ontario was quick to slam his social media activity, writing that he “should stay off social media. It look less than remorseful. Hope your creating a fund for those children that are left without a mom.”



Several more seemed to agree with that sentiment.



“You are absolutely correct,” one person replied to the comment. “He should simply lay low for a little while until the investigation is completed. Once the data of the tragic accident are back, and he and his lovely wife are cleared for wrongdoing, then he can go on with business as usual. Out of respect for the two lives that were taken that night.”



“I agree with you. think sharktank should shut down completely. You become who you associate yourself with,” another wrote.



“I have actually always been a fan. Just not the appropriate time for him to be so exited about something,” commented a third.

“You should donate”

One fan even suggested that given O’Leary’s involvement in the crash and his well-known wealth, he should donate money to support the families of the two victims.



“You should donate. Not because it was in any way your fault, but because you have the means,” they wrote.



The Instagram user provided a link to a GoFundMe created by Alex Poltash, the son of the 64-year-old man who died in the collision, in honor of Brito.



“Many of you are aware of what happened on Lake Joseph on August 24th. While the tragedy is still fresh in our minds, we have been thinking of a way to honor and respect the values that were near and dear to our father’s heart,” the page reads. “Although we never got to meet her, we are told that Suzana and my father became fast friends while enjoying the beauty of lake. Gary was a true believer in the power of education, and thus we thought it appropriate to create this for the benefit of Suzana’s children. It is our wish that the legacy of our father live on, and so we are establishing this GoFundMe for Liam (12), Ruby (11), and Cash (9).”



The page has since raised more than $10,000.

“Innocent until proven guilty”

Innocent until proven guilty. — CryptoHaulic (@CHaulic) September 5, 2019

Currently, no charges have been filed in relation to the crash. Canadian authorities are choosing to keep details of the investigation mum until it is complete, though they have promised to press charges “if warranted.”



“The investigation is just ongoing and they’re not releasing anything until the end of the investigation,” West Parry Sound OPP Constable Joe Scali told the Toronto Sun. “This is a regular, normal investigation, looking at all the aspects — we have marine technical experts.”



“They have their means of matching everything up with injuries sustained by people [and] what caused the injuries puts them where they were seated,” Scali added. “If (charges are) warranted, the only way to get there is getting everything completed.”

“Break from the limelight”

Several people suggested that rather than taking the opportunity to promote the series, O’Leary should instead step away from the spotlight for the time being.



I think you’re a little tone deaf. — Ꭲꮋꭼ Ꭰꭼꭼꭱ Ꮯꮻꮲ (@The_Deer_Cop) September 6, 2019

Maybe you should take a break from the limelight — donna (@donna37792657) September 5, 2019

You’re a sick man. You killed two people and have almost no remorse. — Baseball On The Brain (@tradegod123) September 5, 2019

“Mr. Murderful”

While O’Leary is known as “Mr. Wonderful” on Shark Tank, one fan dubbed him “Mr. Murderful” when responding to O’Leary’s tweet.



“Just don’t be piloting a water craft,… or your shark bait”….-Mr.Murderful — TheJackalKing (@The_JackalKing) September 6, 2019

You need to focus on that boat accident that you was in instead of promoting this stupid show. I bet the guy who was killed by your boat doesn’t think you are Mr. Wonderful. — Planescrew (@planescrew) September 6, 2019

O’Leary lawyered up

Hiring a top criminal lawyer sure seems a little odd for an innocent person/persons — no? — Sassy 🇨🇦 🌊🌊 (@SassySwift1) September 5, 2019

Shortly after news of the crash broke, it was revealed that O’Leary had chosen to lawyer up. Several outlets have reported that the Shark Tank star hired prominent Canadian defense attorney Brian Greenspan amid the ongoing investigation.



In the past, Greenspan has represented Justin Bieber (when the singer was accused of physically assaulting an Uber driver in 2013), Naomi Campbell, and Catherine Smith.





Hey Mr. I wasn’t driving the boat. So ya lawyered up ,eh. Why throw the old lady under the bus, eh? Man up and take the beef,eh. —-Scrubdaddy. — Mr.Black007TwinBro (@black007twinbro) September 5, 2019

Questions

In the wake of the August crash, several questions remain, and one person wasn’t afraid to ask them when replying to O’Leary’s tweet.

