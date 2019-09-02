Kevin Hart’s Back Surgery Was Reportedly Successful in Wake of Car Accident

Kevin Hart fans can now breathe a sigh of relief as word has just come through that the comedian underwent a successful back surgery on Sunday night. The 40-year-old star was injured in a car accident early Sunday morning when his vintage Plymouth Barracuda rolled over while he was a passenger inside it. Doctors tested and evaluated Hart all day, and The Blast reports they operated on him overnight. Furthermore, the surgery was a success.

“The surgery went smoothly, and he is doing OK,” the outlet’s source said. “(He’s) feeling as good is to be expected right after surgery.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

They added that the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor is “expected to make a full recovery” and can “walk and move his extremities,” being as there were no injuries to his spinal cord. He also apparently awake and talking to doctors.

Throughout all this, Hart’s wife, Eniko Parrish, is said to have been by his side. Additionally, TMZ notes that he is expected to remain hospitalized for several more days as he recovers.

Fans of the comedian have been on edge ever since the crash occurred. The Department of California Highway Patrol’s classified the injury he sustained as “major” in the collision report for the crash. He was able to escape the vehicle and get to his nearby home to seek medical attention, the Central Intelligence star was still thought to be in rough shape.

Two others were in the vehicle at the time of the accident: Jared Black, who was driving the Barracuda when it crashed, and Rebecca Broxterman, Parrish’s personal trainer. Black was also believed have suffered a major injury in the crash and hospitalized, while Broxterman claimed she only had minor pain at the scene and was not transferred to a hospital.

Hart has not issued any official statements on the crash at this time. There are no further updates on his condition as of press time.

Photo Credit: Noam Galai/FilmMagic for YouTube