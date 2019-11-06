Kevin Hart Reportedly Still Receiving Physical Therapy Following Car Accident

Kevin Hart may be out and about and slowly returning to work, but the 40-year-old actor is still in the midst of his long road to recovery following a serious September car crash that left him with back injuries. Speaking with PEOPLE, an insider claimed that Hart is dedicating himself to his recovery and is still in physical therapy.

“Kevin still receives physical therapy. He works very hard. It’s obvious that his determination has helped him tremendously,” the source said, adding that “he doesn’t drive himself yet though and instead has a driver.”

After news of the accident broke, several sources claimed Hart’s recovery would not be an easy one, as he would have to undergo several months of physical therapy. After being released from the hospital following a more than week-long stay, Hart was transferred to an inpatient rehab center before returning home, where he is said to be continuing his physical therapy almost daily.

Although the actor had remained mum about the accident for weeks, he documented his recovery, as well as his physical therapy, when breaking his silence in an Instagram video late last month.

“After my accident, I see things differently. I see life from a whole new perspective. My appreciation for life is through the roof,” Hart said in part as clips of him wearing a back brace and an oxygen mask were shown. “I’m thankful for my family, my friends. I’m thankful for the people that simply ride with me and have been with me. Because you stood by me, my fans. I’m thankful for all of your love and support.”

“So don’t take today for granted because tomorrow is not promised,” he added. “More importantly, I’m thankful for God. I’m thankful for life. I’m thankful for simply still being here. The road to being a bigger and better version of me. Looking forward to an amazing 2020.”

While the actor is still recovering, he hasn’t completely written off work. In October, Hart participated in a marketing campaign for the upcoming film Jumanji: The Next Level, in which he stars as Franklin “Mouse” Finbar. Marking his first time back to work, his co-stars, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Danny DeVito, and Danny Glover worked “reduced schedules in order to accommodate” Hart.

Hart is not expected to return to work in a full capacity until sometime in 2020, according to his attorney, Andrew Brettler.

Jumanji: The Next Level hits theaters on Friday, Dec. 13.