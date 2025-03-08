Kevin Hart Says He ‘Almost Died’ While Drinking With Seth Meyers

Kevin Hart may be a fan of drinking, but even he can’t take too much. The comedian felt like he nearly died while day drinking with Seth Meyers.

Back in September, Hart had joined Meyers for the Late Night host’s “Day Drinking” segment at Lolita in New York City. Hart said he was excited because he told himself he still drinks like he used to “and I almost died,” he admitted during a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. “I think that there was a chance, there was really chance where it was over.”

Meyers then said that Hart called him the next morning and yelled at him like he tried to kill him. “Because you only remember bits and pieces,” Hart explained. “I don’t remember at all. I remember two pieces. I remember being on the floor, laying on your chest, and not knowing how I got there. And then I remember another piece. I remember being in the car and for some reason, all the cheese on the pizza slid off, and it was on my stomach, and I just remember holding the pizza saying, ‘Hey, why would y’all pay for this? Why would y’all pay for this?’” Because essentially, he thought it was a pizza with no cheese.

Meyers shared that the entirety of the bar floor had been designed to be a Jumanji game board, calling back to Hart’s roles in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and 2019’s Jumanji: The Next Level. They were going to play a drinking Jumanji game, but the former SNL writer said that the staff told him – as he had no memory of it – he rolled the dice, and Hart just tackled him, “and that was the end of the game.”

“They also told me that when Seth rolled the dice, they said full speed, I came and kicked the dice and said [bleep] the [bleep],” Hart added. “For no reason, by the way. Like, there’s no reason for the anger, And then I just tackled him. They said I tackled him and then, after immediately tackling him, gave him a hug and just laid on him. Definitely a moment of truth.”

Despite Kevin Hart claiming he almost died and not remembering too much about that day, he and Seth Meyers have a closer connection because of it, which is always a plus. Meyers admitted that they overdid it, which may be a bit of an understatement, but nonetheless, at least they had fun.