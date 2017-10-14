Here’s How the New ‘Jumanji’ Movie Connects to the Original

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle isn’t just another reboot, since the film does have a link to the original classic family film with Robin Williams. In a new interview from the set, Karen Gillan explained how the new film is connected to the 1995 original.

“Well I’ve always wondered where Robin Williams’ character went for all of that time in the first one,” the Guardians of the Galaxy actress explained to Collider. “It was sort of left to the imagination a little. That’s where this film comes in, we get to see exactly where he went and what it feels like and what it looks like I guess that’s the biggest difference.”

Dwayne Johnson also told Cinema Blend this week that Williams’ character will be referenced throughout the new film.

“Without giving too much away, for example, the journey that Alan Parrish went on [in the original film]… we sort of realize that he was the one that discovered that there are multiple Jumanji worlds,” Johnson told the site.

Johnson explained that it was important to him, director Jake Kasdan and producer Matt Tolmach to pay tribute to the late Williams and the original movie in an organic way.

“I think we came up with some really nice ways to pay homage, and I think the family is going to be very, very happy with it,” the Fast & Furious actor said.

For those who forgot, Williams starred as Alan Parrish, who was stuck in the titular board game for most of his life. In the new film, four teenagers (played by Alex Wolff, Madison Iseman, Ser’Darius Blain and Morgan Turner) are sucked into a video game version of Jumanji, where their stand-in avatars (played by Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Gillan) have to reach the end of the game to escape.

Based on Gillan’s comments to Collider, it looks like the group will see the remnants of Alan’s life inside the game.

Welcome To The Jungle was directed by Jake Kasdan (Sex Tape, Bad Teacher) with a script by Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers, Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinker. It opens on December 22, 2017 and takes place two decades after the original film.