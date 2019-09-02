Salma Hayek Reveals Somber Kevin Hart Tribute as He Recovers From Serious Car Accident

Salma Hayek was among the many celebrity friends who sent comedian Kevin Hart well-wishes as he recovers from a serious car accident. The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star survived a car accident on Mulholland Highway in the early morning hours Sunday and suffered major back injuries. His wife, Eniko Parish, told reporters he is “going to be just fine.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Sep 2, 2019 at 5:44am PDT

“We love you and we are praying for you,” Hayek wrote on Instagram, adding a praying emoji and a black and white photo with Hart.

Although Hayek and Hart have not made a movie together, they did present an award together at the 2015 Golden Globes.

Hayek was just one of several celebrities who sent their love and support Hart’s way. Nicole Kidman, who starred with Hart and Bryan Cranston in The Upside, shared an on-set photo of the trio, adding, “Sending love and prayers to you Kevin.”

“I’ve just heard that [Hart] was injured today in a car accident in Los Angeles. Let’s all send him positive energy and healing thoughts. He’s a good human. Get well soon, brother,” Cranston wrote.

“Stop messing with my emotions brother [Hart]. We have a lot more laughing to do together. Love you man. Stay strong,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who starred with Hart in Jumanji, wrote.

“Man!!! Worried about [Hart] lost for words,” Law & Order: Special Victims star Ice-T tweeted.

The accident happened Sunday morning when driver Jared S. Black lost control of Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda while driving on Mulholland Highway in the Malibu Hills. Police said the car rolled over into an embankment. Hart and Black both suffered “major” back injuries, while another passenger, personal trainer Rebecca Broxterman, was not seriously hurt.

After the crash, a member of Hart’s security team took him to his nearby home for immediate medical treatment before he was taken to Northridge Hospital. Black was taken to UCLA Medical Center for treatment.

“On 9-1-2019 at approximately 0045 hours, a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda driven by Jared Black turned from southbound Cold Canyon Road to eastbound Mulholland Highway,” the police report on the incident reads. “Black immediately lost control of the vehicle and the [Plymouth] left the road and rolled over down the northern embankment. Two of the three occupants were trapped in the vehicle. The remaining occupant and owner of the vehicle, Kevin Hart, left the scene to his nearby residence to get medical attention.”

“He’s great. He’s going to be just fine,” Parrish told reporters Monday as she left the hospital. “He’s good. Everybody’s good, thank God…He’s fine. He’s awake.”

Sources told The Blast Hart’s doctors believe he will need surgery, but expect him to make a full recovery. He did not suffer a spinal cord injury and is “able to walk and move his extremity.” The surgery was reportedly successful.

