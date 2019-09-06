Kevin Hart Reportedly in ‘OK’ Mood, Experiencing Intense Pain Following Car Crash

He may remain in the hospital still in quite a good deal pain, but Kevin Hart is reportedly overall OK following a car crash over Labor Day Weekend. The comedian will reportedly be transferred to a rehab facility in a matter of days, where he will begin a grueling recovery regimen, according to TMZ.

Sources “with direct knowledge” of the situation told the outlet that although Hart is in intense pain, he is not suffering any paralysis, nerve damage or numbness as a result of the late-night crash that left him with three spinal fractures that required fusion in surgery.

The outlet also reported that Hart is in “OK” spirits, but that he’s not entirely lucid because he’s still being heavily medicated for pain. He is reportedly set to move to a rehabilitation facility next week, although there is reportedly the possibility he could go over the weekend. The source added that the rehab process, which eventually will comprise of outpatient therapy, could take “months and months.”

Hart was badly injured early Sunday morning while riding in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda in Calabasas with friend Jared Black (who was driving) and Blacks’ fiancée Rebecca Broxterman, who worked with Hart’s wife, Eniko Parrish. Just before 1 a.m., Black reportedly lost control of the vehicle and veered through a fence and down an embankment.

“Black immediately lost control of the vehicle and the Plymouth left the road and rolled over down the northern embankment,” a police report for the incident reads. “Two of the three occupants were trapped in the vehicle. The remaining occupant and owner of the vehicle, Kevin Hart, left the scene to his nearby residence to get medical attention.”

When emergency personnel arrived at the scene, Black “was located in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and determined not to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision.” A 911 call made from a passerby who stayed at the scene of the accident revealed that Hart managed to extract himself from the vehicle and left the scene with his private security company to seek treatment.

Black was transported to UCLA Westwood with a “major back injury” and Broxterman “suffered only complaint of pain.”

California police are reportedly looking into speeding as the cause of the crash.

Ahead of the accident, Hart had wrapped two major projects he was working on: films Fatherhood and Jumanji: The Next Level, both of which should be able to be released with no issues or delay. However, Hart was prepping an action-comedy film titled My Own Worst Enemy, which he was scheduled to produce and star in, before the crash. There’s no official word on how the crash may impact production.