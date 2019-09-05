Kevin Hart’s Major Spinal Injuries Revealed After Car Crash

Kevin Hart fractured his spine in three places during a car crash over Labor Day Weekend that has made headlines over the last few days. Sources told TMZ that the comedian’s Sunday night surgery involved fusing two of the fractures in the thoracic section of his spine and one in the lumbar section.

Sources told the outlet that Hart is “heavily medicated” due to the intense pain from the injury and subsequent surgery, which was reportedly a success and will bring weeks, if not months, of brutal rehabilitation.

As previously reported, Hart’s wife Eniko (Parrish) Hart told reporters earlier this week that the procedure went well and that her husband was awake and “going to be just fine.”

Although he’s expected to make a full recovery, the process won’t be easy. The “extensive” physical therapy will begin once he is discharged from the hospital, which will reportedly happen later this week. Along with weeks of physical therapy, Hart will also have numerous follow-up doctor’s appointments to make sure he is on the right pathway to healing.

The surgery and therapy comes after Hart, along with his friends Jared Black and Black’s fiancée Rebecca Broxterman, who is Eniko’s personal trainer, were driving around Calabasas in Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda. Just before 1 a.m. Sunday, Black reportedly lost control of the vehicle and veered through a fence and down an embankment.

“Black immediately lost control of the vehicle and the Plymouth left the road and rolled over down the northern embankment,” a police report for the incident reads. “Two of the three occupants were trapped in the vehicle. The remaining occupant and owner of the vehicle, Kevin Hart, left the scene to his nearby residence to get medical attention.”

When emergency personnel arrived at the scene, Black “was located in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and determined not to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision.” Both he and Hart “sustained major back injuries” and were transported to local hospitals: Hart to Northridge and Black to UCLA Westwood. Broxterman “suffered only complaint of pain.”

California police are reportedly looking into speeding as the cause of the crash.

