Kevin Hart Jokingly Tells 50 Cent to ‘F— off’ After Rapper Mocks His Greying Hair and Beard

Kevin Hart has been learning to live with his graying hair, and he does not want to take criticism for it — not even from 50 Cent. The comedian has stopped dying his hair during the coronavirus pandemic, and has been talking about how he feels it suits him during his Instagram chats with fans. When 50 Cent cracked a joke about his new look, Hart fired back.

“I’m not gonna lie to y’all, I’m kinda rollin’ with the gray hair,” Hart said in an Instagram video last Tuesday. Ever since then, his posts have shown him with salt-and-pepper hair and a matching beard, and he has embraced it. Other stars have as well, including Sean “Diddy” Combs, as 50 Cent pointed out in his own Instagram post this week. It showed side-by-side shots of football player Deion Sanders, Hart and Combs, all with their grey on full display.

“Man, where the f— is the time machine, they got old on quarantine. LOL,” 50 Cent wrote with a wide-eyed emoji.

One of the top comments came from Hart himself, who added a string of crying laughing emojis.

“F— off man… I used the product this week,” he wrote.

Sure enough, Hart’s most recent posts show his hair back to dark black all the way around. Meanwhile, 50 Cent responded with a raised-eyebrow emoji to let Hart and all their fans know that he was just joking.

“Love you boy, you know I f— wit you keep winning,” he wrote.

Some fans were actually sad to hear that Hart had caved in and returned to his usual black hair. Others condemned 50 Cent for making fun of Hart and the other stars.

Hart and his wife, Eniko Parrish announced some good news last week — they are currently expecting another baby together. Parrish broke the news on Instagram before Hart confirmed later on, writing that they have that much more reason to stay health through the coronavirus pandemic.

“Baby #2, Parrish wrote at the time. “In the midst of all this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful! Soon to be a family of 6!”

Hart has two children from his previous marriage to Torrei Hart, while he and Parrish had one son together in 2017 — Kenzo Kash. So far, there is no word on the gender of the next baby on the way, but Hart and Parrish have made frequent updates to show that they are staying healthy and active through the self-isolation period of this virus.