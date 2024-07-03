One Direction Alum Louis Tomlinson's Hair Transformation Is Turning Heads

The singer is going gray, and whether fans like it or not, they feel forced to face their own advancing age.

One Direction alum Louis Tomlinson just debuted his new hairstyle in an interview with the BBC, including a naturally gray color. The singer wore his hair in a casual windswept mop at The Glastonbury Festival, and the familiar brown color was sprinkled with gray, while the stubble of beard on his face was even more peppered. Some fans loved this look for him while others hated it, but all agreed it was a momentous sign of the One Direction generation aging.

Tomlinson attended the 2024 Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts as a fan, not a performer, but his star power naturally drew fans and reporters to him. Tomlinson was there with his sister Lottie and several friends, and was apparently camped out with the other attendees. The BBC spoke to him about his setup, which included a TV so that he could watch England's soccer match against Slovakia. Tomlinson was happy not only that England won, but that they did so before the weather disrupted his mobile TV reception. He was dressed in a windbreaker under a stormy sky, matching his new hair color.

What a LEGEND! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ⚽@Louis_Tomlinson brought a TV to #glastonbury to watch the England game.

The festival had announced it wouldn't be screening the match anywhere at Worthy Farm.#onedirection #1D pic.twitter.com/RND1RKdOca — BBC Somerset (@bbcsomerset) June 30, 2024

Plenty of fans liked this new look for Tomlinson, declaring it his "silver fox era." The singer is now 32 years old, and is far from the youngest person to go gray – though fans noted that it is uncommon for celebrities and performers to let it happen with grace. On X, one fan wrote: "Louis is grey because it is part of the process of life, also because he has hair not like other bald men or those who paint their hair to deny any trace of aging. My man is getting more SEXY."

"This is just Louis having solidarity with the Vintage Fans, right? Love that he's going gray loudly and proudly," another fan added. A third wrote: "Unfortunate update: i was sadly diagnosed with a condition of loving louis tomlinson and his grey hair too much and to make matters worse it's uncurable so i have to live with it for the rest of time."

One Direction's heyday may be over, but Tomlinson's solo career is going strong. The singer released his second solo album, Faith in the Future in November of 2022. His tour for that album was ravaged by delays and cancellations, but he concluded his tour dates in North America last year and his dates in Latin America in 2024. He was even nominated for Rolling Stone UK's Live Act Award for one of his shows. It's unclear what's next for Tomlinson, but fans are eager to see him continue to age gracefully.