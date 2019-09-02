Kevin Hart Fans Brace for the Worst After Actor Reportedly Suffers ‘Major Back Injuries’ in Car Crash

Comedian Kevin Hart was involved in a serious car accident early Sunday morning in California. He reportedly suffered “major back injuries,” inspiring his legion of fans to send him their thoughts and prayers. Two other people were in the car with him, two of whom also needed medical attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Jul 8, 2019 at 5:59am PDT

According to TMZ, which obtained video from the crash site, Hart’s Plymouth Barracuda drove off a road in the Malibu Hills, landing about 10 feet from the road. The car crashed through wooden fencing, and the rood was crushed by the impact.

Police said the car belongs to Hart, but told TMZ he was not driving at the time. There were three people in the car, including a woman who did not need to be hospitalized. Hart and the driver both suffered “major back injuries,” according to police.

Police also said no alcohol was involved in the crash.

Hart got out of the car first, according to a witness. His security team showed up a short time after the crash to pick up Hart. He was taken to his home nearby to get immediate medical attention, but was later taken to a hospital.

The Central Intelligence star bought the car for himself in July as a 40th birthday present. Hours before the crash, Hart shared a video on his Instagram, Story showing himself driving the car.

After news of the crash broke, Hart’s fans took to his Twitter to send their prayers and hope the worst does not happen.

Hart is one of the most popular comedians working today, and will next be seen in the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sequel Jumanji: The Next Level, on Dec. 13. He also stars in Fatherhood, which opens on April 3, 2020. His most recent stand-up special, Kevin Hart: Irresponsible, was released on Netflix in April.

