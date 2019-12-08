Kevin Hart and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Are Having a Ball Shading Each Other on ‘Jumanji’ Interview Tour

Kevin Hart and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson are having a ball doing their press tour for Jumanji: The Next Level. It is clear that the actors are having a good time picking on each other as they do interviews, press junkets and other appearances to promote the movies. Along the way, they are getting plenty of jabs in at each other. Hart and Johnson are basically infamous at this point for the way they tease each other — in real life and in movies. They have co-starred in several blockbusters in recent years, and now they have their press tours down to a science.

On Friday, both Johnson and Hart shared the same clip from a recent interview highlighting their press tour dynamic. In it, an interviewer asked the two actors if they have “any party tricks,” and their crass responses had the whole room reduced to hysterical laughter.

“Press junkets will never EVER be the same after me and my brother [Kevin Hart]. It’s non-stop hard work, but no one has more fun than us,” Johnson said.

“The amount of fun that we have on these press junkets is unreal… Non Stop laughter with this guy…” Hart added in his own post, with a few strings of laughing emojis. “I’m still laughing.”

Other highlights from this press tour include a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, where Johnson picked on Hart for his “fear” of animals.

“There’s a massive scene where we’re on camels — Kevin got to know his camel very, very well. Terrified of camels, by the way.” said Johnson.

“Very racist camel,” Hart cut in. “Let’s just get it out there. Let’s get it out. Well, I was the only black guy that was there. I mean that camel definitely had it out for me, did it not? Was any other camel making noise except for mine? Was any other camel making noises?!”

“Kevin, well, here’s the thing. As you guys know, animals, they feed off the energy of the human being, and [Kevin] had a very fearful energy,” Johnson explained.

“Oh, right, so I’m racist against myself?” Hart asked. “This is ridiculous. It was — the camel was not — it was not a nice camel, okay?”

Meanwhile, in another interview with Heat World, they riffed about Hart wearing diapers and needing Gas-X in his sleep. All-in-all, this may have been Johnson and Hart’s most outrageous press tour yet, and it shows no signs of calming down.



Jumanji: The Next Level hits theaters everywhere on Friday, Dec. 13.