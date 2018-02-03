Kevin Hart Narrowly Dodges Train in Minneapolis Streets

Kevin Hart almost got run over by a train during an interview with a TMZ cameraman in Minneapolis, where the comedian is attending Super Bowl LII.

The 38-year-old Hart was leaving the Cowboy Jack’s restaurant Friday when TMZ caught up with him to ask about the upcoming Martin reboot. Hart stopped to answer the question in the middle of the tram tracks, not realizing that a train was coming straight for him.

Hart’s bodyguards noticed, and reacted quickly. They pushed the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star into his car and sped from the scene.

Hart also took a photo on the tracks, which he posted on Instagram before the TMZ interview. “[Dope Pic],” he wrote.

There have long been rumors about a revival of Martin Lawrence’s eponymous series, which originally ran from 1992 to 1997. On Thursday, TMZ spotted Lawrence having lunch with Martin co-stars Tisha Campbell-Martin and Tichina Arnold in Burbank.

When asked if there are plans for a reboot, Lawrence replied, “Never say never.”

“Within life there’s always new beginnings and there’s always change and there’s always new plateaus, so we’ll see what’s happening,” Arnold said.

“We can’t tell y’all s—,” Campbell-Martin said with a laugh.

During his near-fatal interview with TMZ, Hart said he fully supports a Martin revival. Hart never appeared on the show, but he did work with Lawrence on the 2010 movie Death at a Funeral. In August, they both performed at Def Comedy Jam 25, which was posted on Netflix last fall.

Hart, who was born in Philadelphia, will be at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday to root for his Eagles. Earlier this week, he predicted an 83-6 victory for the Eagles on his Instagram page.

“I saw this happen in my dream,” the comedian wrote. “Let’s goooooooo EAGLES!!!!!!”

Hart also visited the Eagles’ locker room, posting a photo with his own #1 jersey hanging behind him. “Let’s GOOOOOOOOO EAGLES!!!!!!” he wrote.

Hart is now on his Irresponsible Tour.