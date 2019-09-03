Kevin Hart’s Doctor Reportedly Thinks He’ll Make ‘Full Recovery’ After Rollover Crash

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart is expected to make a “full recovery” after sustaining “major back injuries” when his 1970s Plymouth Barracuda was involved in a car wreck Sunday morning. The actor, 40, is currently hospitalized and doctors are working to determine if his injuries will require surgery, sources close to Hart told The Blast.

The sources added that Hart did not suffer any injuries to his spinal cord, though they failed to give any details regarding what his injuries may be. They also said that the actor is “able to walk and move his extremities” and that despite the seriousness of the injuries, Hart is “expected to make a full recovery.”

The news comes after Hart, along with Jared Black and Rebbeca Broxterman, were involved in the serious accident early Sunday morning. According to reports, Black had been behind the wheel and had “lost control” of the vehicle, causing it to roll down an embankment.

“On 9-1-2019 at approximately 0045 hours, A 1970 Playmouth Barracuda driven by Jared Black turned from southbound Cold Canyon Road to eastbound Mulholland Highway.” The police report reads. “Black immediately lost control of the vehicle and the Playmouth left the road and rolled over down the northern embankment. Two of the three occupants were trapped in the vehicle. The remaining occupant and owner of the vehicle, Kevin Hart, left the scene to his nearby residence to get medical attention.”

“The driver was located in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and determined not to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision,” the report continued. “Hart and Black sustained major back injuries as a result of this collision and were transported and treated at nearby hospitals (Northridge – Hart, UCLA Westwood -Black). The third occupant, Rebecca Broxterman, suffered only complaint of pain.”

Following news of the crash, social media flooded with messages of support from fans and celebrities alike.

“Keeping u in my thoughts. Sorry about the Cuda, cars can be replaced. Life [can’t],” one person wrote.

“Stop messing with my emotions brother [Kevin Hart],” the actor’s Jumanji co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wrote on Instagram. “We have a lot more laughing to do together. Love you man. Stay strong.”

None of the individuals involved in the crash have yet released statements.

The Plymouth Barracuda totaled in the wreck had been part of Hart’s large car collection, which also includes a Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Black Edition, Ferrari 488 GTB Spider, Pontiac GTO, and a GMC Yukon XL Denali.