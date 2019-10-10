Kevin Hart Cause of Car Crash Officially Released

The cause of the crash that seriously injured Kevin Hart and the car’s driver has been revealed. According to TMZ, the crash was the result of the vehicle being operated in a “reckless fashion” as referenced in the California Highway Patrol report on the accident.

TMZ‘s law enforcement sources say that the 1970 Plymouth Barracuda crashed after Jared Black, the driver of the vehicle, “gunned the engine” and ended up losing control. The 720-HP engine was too much for the acceleration Black applied, sending the car into a spin and leading it to crash through the fence and down the hill.

To make matters worse, none of the three passengers in the vehicle were wearing seatbelts and the vehicle made headlines shortly after the accident for not having any safety harnesses.

There were no mechanical issues with the vehicle at the time of the accident and TMZ adds that “driver error” was the main source of the accident.

Despite that, Hart is keeping his spirits high and sending love to his friend and the third passenger, Rebecca Broxterman.

“I have nothing but love for Jared and wish him and Rebecca a speedy recovery,” Hart said in a statement through his lawyer Andrew Brettler.

Despite the ongoing drama surrounding the accident and Hart’s other legal issues related to his sex tape, the star is healing well and already back to work. According to a report, Hart was able to move on his own and was in “good spirits.”

That said, he is still not fully back to normal. A document requesting an extension or postponement to his court case involving his former business partners at Stand Up Digital.

“Defendant Kevin Hart just started physical rehabilitation and will not be ambulatory for at least another two months,” the documents shared in court said.

Hart’s rehabilitation has been successful to this point, though. Many feared the worst when the news broke that the Jumanji star had suffered a major back injury in the accident. The star underwent several surgeries during his initial hospital stay and entered a rehab facility upon being discharged from the hospital.

He has also had a strong support system led by wife Eniko Hart as he worked to heal from the shocking crash.

“We’re just taking it one day at a time,” she told TMZ earlier in September. “He’ll be back on track in no time.”

Hart’s wife reportedly never left his bedside and a source told the outlet that the pair were “a team.”