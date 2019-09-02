Kevin Hart Car Accident Passengers Identified

The names of the two people in the car with Kevin Hart when the comedian was involved in a car accident overnight in California have been released. Hart and the driver reportedly suffered “major back injuries” in the crash, while the other passenger was not injured. The three were in Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, which Hart bought himself as a 40th birthday present in July.

The two people in the car with Hart were his friend Jared Black, who was driving, and Rebecca Broxterman, the personal trainer of Hart’s wife, Eniko Parrish.

According to a police report obtained by Radar Online, Black, 28, “lost control of the vehicle” while driving eastbound on Mulholland Highway.

“Two of the three occupants were trapped in the vehicle. The remaining occupant and owner of the vehicle, Kevin Hart left the scene to his nearby residence to get medical attention,” the report reads.

Police said Black was found in the diver’s seat and found not to under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Hart was reportedly able to lift himself out of the car. A member of his team took him back to his home nearby for medical attention before he was taken to Northridge Hospital. Black was taken to UCLA/Westwood for treatment.

Broxterman “suffered only complaint of pain,” the report read.

TMZ obtained video from the crash scene, showing the car went through a wooden fence and landed in a gully about 10 feet from the road.

Hours before the accident, Hart posted a now-expired video of himself driving the muscle car and screeching its tires, Us Weekly reports. Parrish also shared videos on her Instagram Story of Hart playing with their son, 21-month-old Kenzo. Hart is also father to Kendrix, 11, and Heaven, 14, from his marriage to Torrei Hart.

Broxterman has been featured on Parrish’s Instagram page several times in workout videos. Broxterman, 31, shares workout videos on her own Instagram page. On Saturday, she shared a throwback photo of herself in St. Lucia and asked followers if she should go to Hawaii or Tulum for her birthday.

Hart recently appeared on Jay Leno’s Garage, in an episode where the two comedians took a ride in Hart’s $95,000 SHERP ATV. During the drive, Hart called producers to help. “They trying to kill me… We definitely just almost died,” Hart said.

“You cannot kill Kevin Hart,” a producer told Leno.

Hart is known to have a huge car collection and added the Plymouth Barracuda in July.

“I added some more muscle to the family for my 40th….welcome home ‘Menace,’” Hart wrote on Instagram after buying the car, adding the hashtag “muscle car lover.”

Photo credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images