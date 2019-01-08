Kevin Hart Apologizes to LGBTQ Community Over Comments That Cost Him the Oscars Hosting Gig

A month after resurfaced homophobic comments prompted him to step down from hosting the Oscars, Kevin Hart is issuing an apology to the LGBTQ community.

Speaking on his SiriusXM radio show Straight from The Hart on Monday, the actor offered a second apology for his past mistakes, directly addressing the LGBTQ community and asking for their forgiveness.

“Once again, Kevin Hart apologizes for his remarks that hurt members of the LGBTQ community. I apologize,” Hart, speaking in third person, began.

“We thought it was okay to talk like that [in the past], because that’s how we talked to one another,” he explained. “In that, you go f—. This is wrong now. Because now we’re in a space where I’m around people of the LGBTQ community, and I’m now aware of how these words make them feel, and why they say ‘That s– hurt because of what I’ve been through.’”

Hart went on to promise that he was “going to make sure that I don’t do anything else offensive [in comedy],” because friends of his had offered him their point of view on the controversy.

“I’m not debating right from wrong. I’ve already stated it’s wrong. But, the other side of it is this: If the fight from the LGBTQ community is equality, that’s the fight,” he explained. “The fight is the will and want for equality. I’m riding with you guys. I understand you. But in the fight for equality, that means that there has to be an acceptance for change.”

Hart went on to equate the response he had received to his first apology as a form of “bullying,” adding that “it turns into, you’re bullying them because now, now that I said what I said the way that I would say it because I’m me, you’re now trying to change me into becoming what version of me you want me to be.”

“I don’t think it’s wrong for people to have their own personal beliefs. I think that in the times that we’re living in, we have to be understanding and accepting of people and change. Bottom line,” he concluded.

Hart was pushed back into the spotlight after Ellen DeGeneres invited him to take part in an “incredible and honest conversation” regarding his past comments and his decision to step down from hosting the Oscars. The interview drew a fresh round of criticism, directed at both Hart and Ellen, who was slammed after she encouraged Hart to accept the gig again and revealed that she had contacted The Academy voicing her support of Hart.

Hart has since stated that he will not be hosting the Oscars even if the invitation was once again extended to him. Currently, no replacement host has been announced.