Kevin Federline Nearly Unrecognizable as He Steps out Amid Child Support Battle

Former backup dancer Kevin Federline had paparazzi doing a double take when he stepped outside for a quick smoke break.

K-Fed, the ex-husband of Britney Spears, stepped outside on Thursday, March 9, looking like a far cry from his glory days as a backup dancer for the likes of Michael Jackson, Justin Timberlake, and Destiny’s Child.

The 39-year-old was dressed completely in athleisure wear when he stepped out in Los Angeles. Sporting a slate grey, front zipper sweatshirt with the hood up and grey sweatpants with a black line up the side, he paired his outfit with white high top sneakers. Along with taking a smoke break, he also held a short conversation on his new phone.

Federline, who occasionally raps, is currently seeking more child support from Spears.

According to a report from The Blast, Federline is seeking a significant amount of financial support after seeing his ex-wife’s residency in Las Vegas to prove quite the success.

The two were married from 2004-2007, and the settlement at the time ruled Spears would cut Federline a $20,000 child support check for their two sons, Jayden and Sean. That number was determined by a percentage of how much Spears was earning at the time, a number significantly lowered by the fact that she was dealing with mental problems and not working on another album until the 2007 album Blackout.

Since then though, she’s put out four more albums and earned a residency in Las Vegas, which reportedly rakes in $15 million annually.

Spears’ legal team reportedly received a letter from attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan, and while the asking price has not been confirmed, The Blast did say he’s looking for a major increase in money. The news agency also pointed out that Federline has been supportive of Spears over the years, going so far as to travel to shows to allow her to see the children.