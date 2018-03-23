Kevin Federline Celebrates 40th Birthday With Kids Amid Child Support Battle

Amid a tense and highly publicized child support battle, Kevin Federline recruited his children to help celebrate his 40th birthday.

According to PEOPLE, Federline, the ex-husband of Britney Spears who once served as a backup dancer for the likes of Michael Jackson, Justin Timberlake, and Destiny’s Child, celebrated his 40th birthday on Wednesday with the help of sons Sean Preston, 12, and Jayden James, 11. The boys reportedly gathered around as Federline blew out the candles on his cake, according to photos shared on wife Victoria Prince’s private Instagram account.

Federline’s birthday celebration comes amidst a highly publicized child support battle.

Federline, who was married to Spears from 2004-07 and with whom he has two sons, requested in February for an updated child support arrangement after Spears’ Las Vegas residency brought in more than $137 million in its four year run. At the time of their divorce, a settlement ruled that Spears would cut Federline a $20,000 child support check for their two sons, Jayden and Sean. That number was determined by a percentage of how much Spears was earning at the time, a number significantly lowered by the fact that she was dealing with mental problems and not working on another album until the 2007 album Blackout.

When Spears ignored his request for an additional $20,000 to support sons Jayden and Sean Preston, Federline reportedly contacted her father, Jamie Spears, and was again denied the significant extra funds.

A source told Us Weekly that Spears and her team sent an updated child support proposal following her ex’s requests, which Federline “flatly rejected.”

“Jamie and Britney Spears sent a response to Kevin’s request for an increase to his child support payments to his lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan. Kevin has flatly rejected it,” the insider said.

“Kevin truly wanted to try and settle the child support payment increase without getting the courts involved out of respect for Britney, and of course, their two sons,” the source added.

But, according to the insider, when Federline was sent the proposal that was offered to him by Spears’ team, the father came to the decision that the child support dilemma may need to be resolved in court.

Federline is now reportedly asking for “a once yearly income and expense declaration from Britney including most recent tax returns filed” and is looking to come up with a new number based on those requests.