Kevin Costner Didn't Get 'Yellowstone' Crew Member Pregnant, Despite Random Online Rumors

Despite what random online rumors you might have seen on social media, Yellowstone star Kevin Costner did not impregnate one of the crew members on the hit Paramount Network drama in the midst of an affair. This random rumor started floating around as Costner's wife, Christine Costner, filed for divorce on May 1, reportedly leaving the actor "blindsided." Christine married Costner in 2004 and are parents to three children.

Back on May 4, sources close to Costner told TMZ that the idea the Oscar winner got a female Yellowstone crew member pregnant was "total BS." Costner's representative also told Page Six rumors he cheated on Christine are "absolutely not true." A friend also told Page Six there "was no issue of cheating at all."

A Yellowstone production source said the crew was also surprised by Christine's divorce filing. "No one knew about any issues," the Page Six source said. "He was not 'sequestered' on the set and would often go home to visit his family."

The cheating rumor stems from social media speculation that a Yellowstone crew member became pregnant. "I wonder now, if the drama surrounding Kevin Costner and Yellowstone 'scheduling,' was due to the rumor of him potentially getting someone on set pregnant?" read one tweet TMZ cited. "So it wasn't Bentley who got a girl pregnant on the Yellowstone set ... it was Costner," another person wrote. (The "Bentley" referred to in the tweet is Wes Bentley, who plays Costner's on-screen son Jamie Dutton. He is married to producer Jacqui Swedberg, with whom he shares two children.)

Christine's divorce filing cited "irreconcilable differences." Costner was reportedly surprised by her decision, even though she listed April as their date of separation. The Dances With Wolves star already filed his response to the divorce petition, referencing their prenup, which requires her to leave Costner's three homes. The former couple are seeking joint custody of their children.

"Kevin was very surprised by Christine's actions, he obviously doesn't want the divorce and he would take her back," a friend close to Costner told Page Six. "It's disappointing, he loves her and he loves his children." The friend later said they doubt Costner "Even knows what the reasons are" for Christine's divorce filing.

"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," Costner's representative told TMZ on May 2. "We ask that his, Christine's, and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."