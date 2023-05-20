Kevin Costner Makes Bold Claim About His New Movie Amid 'Yellowstone' Drama

Kevin Costner may be going through a challenging time personally, but his career is thriving. The legendary actor recently took to Instagram to share his excitement about his forthcoming film, Horizon. According to Costner, it's one of his best pieces of work, and something that has lit a fire under him unlike ever before compared to his recent work. "We're deep into the production of #HorizonFilm, and, I have to tell you, I haven't felt this way about a movie since we were making Dances With Wolves. Can't wait to share it with all of yo," he captioned a behind-the-scenes photo. Horizon is an upcoming American Western. Costner serves as the star, co-writer, and EP. Despite not being released yet, three sequels have already been greenlit. Westerns have made a huge comeback, with Costner starring in five seasons of Paramount+'s Yellowstone.

Drama with the Paramount production and its subsequent cancellation is reportedly due to Costner not being interested in starring in the show any longer. Co-creator Taylor Sheridan reportedly was unable to finish writing the rest of the final season due to Costner's alleged inability to commit. Costner has been said to not want to allocate much time to filming.

Simultaneously, The Bodyguard star is in the middle of a divorce he says he was blindsided by. Costner and his estranged wife, Christine, have an ironclad prenup. He owns all of their homes, three in total. Per their written agreement, Christine must vacate their marital property.

Both parties are seeking joint custody of their children. Amid news of Christine's divorce filing, Costner responded with his own statement to the media, saying, "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action." She cited "irreconcilable differences" in the filing.

This isn't his first time in divorce court, but his first cost him a record $80 million. He was previously married to Cindy Silva from 1978 to 1994. They also share three children.