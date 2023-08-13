Kevin Costner Throws Another Accusation at Estranged Wife Christine Baumgartner

Kevin Costner is once again firing salvos at his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, making new claims in court documents filed recently. According to Us Weekly, The Yellowstone star and Oscar-winner is accusing his ex-spouse of prolonging the divorce and "delay" the legalities.

"Christine has only thrown roadblock after roadblock up in an unjustified effort to avoid answering this discovery," Costner and his team wrote in the filing posted Thursday, Aug. 10. In response, Costner is requesting "monetary sanctions" due to Baumgartner's failure to respond to discovery requests.

Part of the reason for the urgency is Baumgartner's reported contention with the prenuptial agreement signed by the couple in 2004. The Waterworld star claims that his ex-wife has "steadfastly refused" to reveal specific contentions she has with the prenup and "cannot admit or deny that she understood" the agreement.

"Christine asserts she cannot admit or deny that she understood the Premarital Agreement because she (and apparently all of her attorneys) do not understand the word 'understood.' This is gamesmanship of the worst sort," the documents obtained by Us Weekly read. "Understood' is not a technical or arcane word. It is not ground for objection that a request is ambiguous, unless it is so ambiguous that the responding party cannot in good faith frame an intelligent reply. The notion that Christine and the multiple seasoned lawyers representing her do not understand the word 'understood' and cannot reply to this simple, straightforward [request for admission] is frivolous. Clearly, this vagueness objection was interposed only for the purpose of delay."

Baumgartner is the party that filed for divorce from Costner back in May, around the same time sparks started to fly behind the scenes on Yellowstone. The couple had been together close to 20 years and are now embroiled in a legal battle that has come to what was laid out above. The couple share three children, Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. Costner is also father to Annie, 39, Lily, 36, and Joe, 35 with his ex-wife, Cindy Silva, and another son with Bridget Rooney, Liam, 26.

Costner has asked the court to seal his upcoming divorce depositions, revealed in documents filed on Aug. 7, according to Us Weekly. The reasoning isn't out of line, as Us Weekly points out. Costner is a public figure and draws considerable attention from fans and the media. Lock it down and save the hassle.