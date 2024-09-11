Kevin Costner Reacts to Death of James Earl Jones, His 'Field of Dreams' Co-Star

Kevin Costner is mourning the loss of his Field of Dreams co-star, James Earl Jones. Jones died at the age of 93 at his New York home. His career spans 60 years, with roles in film, television, and theater. Field of Dreams was released in 1989. The sports fantasy drama follows an Iowa farmer, Ray, who hears a mysterious voice one night in his cornfield saying "If you build it, he will come." Feeling the need to act on it, Ray builds a baseball diamond on his land. Afterward, the ghosts of great players appear to play ball, led by "Shoeless" Joe Jackson. The film also stars the late Ray Liotta. Jones stars as Terence Mann. Costner took to Instagram to remember his longtime friend.

"That booming voice. That quiet strength. The kindness that he radiated. So much can be said about his legacy, so I'll just say how thankful I am that part of it includes Field of Dreams," he said in part. "If you've seen it, you know that this movie wouldn't be the same with anyone else in his role. Only he could bring that kind of magic to a movie about baseball and a corn field in Iowa. I'm grateful to have been a witness to him making that magic happen."

Jones was beloved for his baritone voice and versatility across acting mediums. Throughout his career, he earned Tony Awards, two Emmy Awards, an honorary Academy Award and a Grammy. He famously voiced the characters of Mufasa and Darth Vader. His wouldn't reveal his work as Darth Vadar in Star Wars until close to the fourth film.

Some of his other famous credits include Claudine, Coming to America, Driving Miss Daisy, The Lion King, and Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins.

He worked alongside his father, Robert Earl Jones, also an actor, in the theater. They appeared together in Infidel Caesar, Moon on a Rainbow Shawl, and Of Mice and Men.