Kevin Costner Reunites With Susan Sarandon 36 Years After 'Bull Durham'

Kevin Costner and Susan Sarandon shared some time together in Italy. Costner shared a reunion with his Bull Durham co-star 36 years after the film's release. "There's nothing like catching up with an old friend. Great to see you @susansarandon—we've come a long way since our Bull Durham days. I'm proud to have taken part in the @better_world_fund initiatives alongside Susan here at the #VeniceFilmFestival," he captioned the picture of both of them seated at a dinner table wearing Black to Instagram. The former costars attended the 81st Venice International Film Festival.

The sports comedy, written and directed by Ron Shelton, follows veteran baseball catcher, Crash Davis (Costner), who is hired to coach Ebby Calvin "Nuke" LaLoosh (Tim Robbins) — a beginner in the sport. Things change when they both become associated with Annie Savoy (Sarandon), a baseball groupie and fan.

Sarandon also shared photos of her and Costner's reunion at the gala. Sarandon was honored during the gala. "Such a honor to receive an award from this great organization @better_world_fund," she captioned the carousel of photos from the event. "And a double treat to spend time with the other honoree and my dear friend, @kevincostner Can't wait to see the premiere of @horizonamericansaga 2 tomorrow," she added, referencing Costner's film.

Costner has been in the news a lot as of late on the heels of his contentious divorce from his now ex-wife of 18 years, Christine, and being linked to Jewel and Radar Online reporting the actor's friends want him to date Sandra Bullock.

In the Radar Online report, sources claim "Kevin and everybody around him know that a relationship with Sandra would solve a lot of problems for him," a source reportedly told the tabloid. "Sandra is a naturally humble person who has never considered herself to be a 'hot girl'. But Kevin loves that he's still a sex symbol against all odds and was really soaking up the spotlight in Cannes earlier this year with the red carpets and photo shoots."

The source added of the Horizon star: "Still, he's turning 70 next year and he doesn't have a long-term partner. He's got his his older daughters, who are utterly devoted to him, but that's not enough. He likes living with a woman."