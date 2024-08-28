Kevin Costner Having Difficult Time Amidst Divorce Fallout

Kevin Costner is reportedly struggling in the aftermath of his high-profile divorce from Christine Baumgartner, 50. The actor's personal and professional life has been hit with a series of setbacks, leaving him feeling emotionally and financially strained.

An insider revealed to Life & Style that Costner, 69, is grappling with the rapid developments in his ex-wife's romantic life. "Kevin feels like he's been stabbed in the back," the source disclosed, adding, "Kevin's craving closure but finding it difficult, especially as he's hearing how happy Christine is."

The situation is further complicated by Baumgartner's budding relationship with Josh Connor, once a close friend of Costner's. According to Radar Online, the pair's relationship has progressed swiftly, with talks of engagement already circulating. "Now he's hearing Christine is firming up plans to marry Josh, who used to be his friend, and it hurts," a source said. "Kevin thought he was over Christine, who apparently blindsided him with divorce papers. But the combination of things including his rotten luck with Horizon... has got him fixating on where everything went wrong."

The financial implications of the divorce are also taking their toll on Costner. The actor is obligated to pay Baumgartner $63,000 monthly in child support in addition to a reportedly substantial settlement. This financial burden is compounded by the disappointing performance of Costner's passion project, Horizon: An American Saga, into which he invested $38 million of his personal funds. "Kevin feels like it's his money paying for their new life," the Life & Style insider revealed, adding, "It seemed toward the end that all he was to her was a bank account and it still feels that way."

The rapid progression of Baumgartner and Connor's relationship has raised eyebrows, with some speculating about the timeline. Costner has allegedly suggested there was an overlap between his marriage and Baumgartner's new romance. The pair reportedly met through their daughters, both 13 at the time, who are close friends. However, Connor and Costner were acquainted before this.

Friends of Connor have been vocal about his intentions with Baumgartner. A source told the Daily Mail, "Josh knows he can give her what Kevin didn't, even though he is a high-powered executive with his own demanding career. He also knows how important her children are to her – as his are to him. Trying to blend two families isn't easy but she's worth it."

The potential engagement has left Costner feeling betrayed. "They are together all the time and the talk among their mutual friends is that they're moving toward an official engagement and wedding. It makes Kevin sick. He feels like he's... never got an apology from Josh," the Radar Online source added.