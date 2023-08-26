Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Accuses Him of Withholding Information Amid Child Support Drama

Kevin Costner's divorce continues to play out in ugly fashion in the press. While the couple is at the deposition period of their legal wrangling, it isn't being publicly disseminated officially. Instead, according to US Weekly, it continues to trickle out in reports and behind-the-scenes assertions.

The latest sees Christine Baumgartner firing back at Costner over his allegations that she is delaying the process and making disputes more difficult. She is accusing the Yellowstone actor through her lawyer of "stonewalling" by refusing to share requested child support information before their next hearing.

According to US Weekly, Baumgartner requested that the court receive "evidence regarding [Costner's] gross cash flow available for support and anticipated future income." One sticking point seems to be the financials connected to Costner's film series, Horizon.

Costner's team already responded to these allegations once, saying the documents related to the film were "not relevant" because of the couple's prenup that states "all income earned during marriage would be separate property of the spouse earning the income and providing for no community property." Costner's lawyer also added that Baumgartner's probe for information on Costner's business was "burdensome, oppressive, and harassing."

Baumgartner has asked for $248,000 a month to help support their three children, Cayden, Hayes and Grace. Costner's response said he couldn't pay that much per month due to his financials being "substantially less" this year due to his exit from Yellowstone.

Costner is reportedly getting frustrated by the salacious and heated path the divorce has taken, hoping for a speedy procedure after Baumgartner filed back in May. "Kevin and his lawyers have made a concerted effort to lower the temperature and stop the tide of bad publicity," a source told US Weekly. "He doesn't want this to be a drawn-out [divorce.]"

The Dances With Wolves star was reportedly blindsided by the divorce decision and "feels betrayed" by his wife. That said, he's hoping to take the "high ground" after reports dragged it closer to the mud.