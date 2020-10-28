Kevin Boseman, Brother of Chadwick Boseman, Reveals He's Been in Remission From Cancer for 2 Years

✖

Just two months after losing his brother, Chadwick Boseman, to colon cancer, the late Black Panther actor's older brother, Kevin Boseman, is celebrating two years of being in remission. Earlier this month, Kevin took to Instagram to mark the occasion, revealing that he had been diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and had undergone several chemotherapy treatments before being declared cancer-free.

Sharing the news in a post to his Instagram Story on Oct. 14, which was captured in a screenshot by The Shade Room, Kevin wrote, "today marks my official two-year remission anniversary." Noting that he was initially diagnosed in 2018, he said that he "underwent four rounds of chemotherapy" and is "in remission!!!!! You read right. I am in remission." According to The Grio, Kevin explained that he decided to share the news with his followers "because while it’s been a year of profound loss and tragedy for so many of us, this is good news."

"Something to smile about. Something to shout about," Kevin, a dancer and choreographer based in New York City, added. "I hope you're smiling and shouting with me. Cancer is something most of us have no control over. We can only control our responses to it, which includes being proactive about our healthcare both physically and mental."

Kevin went on to encourage his followers to get checked themselves if something does not feel right, stating, "tomorrow is not promised and early detection saves lives. Health is wealth. True wealth."

His two-year anniversary of being in remission came just less than two months after his brother died on Aug. 28 at the age of 43 after a battle of colon cancer. The actor had kept his four-year battle private and had continued to work on a number of films, including Black Panther and the soon-to-debut Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, which is set to debut on Netflix on Friday, Dec. 18. Shortly after his passing, Kevin and his brother, pastor Derrick Boseman, opened up about their last conversation with their brother.

"Man, I'm in the fourth quarter and I need you to get me out of the game," Derrick recalled Boseman saying when speaking with the New York Times. "When he told me that, I changed my prayer from, 'God heal him, God save him,' to 'God, let your will be done.' And the next day he passed away."

Along with taking on the role of T'Challa in Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, Boseman is also known for his roles in Marshall, Da 5 Bloods, and 42. He is survived by his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward.