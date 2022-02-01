Kesha Transforms From Blonde to Brunette, Shows off New Bob Hairstyle

Kesha has a new look for the new year. The 34-year-old singer has posted two selfies now showing off her drastic haircut and her new brunette color. Fans are loving these new glimpses judging by the comments so far.

Kesha has cut her hair to a bob just above shoulder length, with frayed bangs. Her hair is brunette now, but the color looks quite natural on her, as many commenters let her know. She seemed to tease the haircut earlier this month when she posted a selfie from bed, but last week she gave a clearer view of it in a makeup-free selfie on Instagram. She held her hand up to her face to show off her long pink nails as well, captioning the photo: “Haircut n nails n s—” with a sparkle emoji.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZP2kWjvhua/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Kesha’s die-hard fans wasted no time in praising the new look and anticipating her next concert or music video in this style. One person wrote: “Do We get Backstabber music video Queen???” while another added: “Lookin’ empowerin’ n s—” with the same sparkle emoji Kesha had used. A third fan commented: “My blue tiger babe, u look gorgeous!!” and a fourth wrote: “I’VE MISSED THIS HAIR COLOR I’M SO HAPPY!”

Kesha is mostly associated with bold blonde hairstyles, as she has rocked them for some of her most iconic music videos and tours. The singer broke into the mainstream in 2009 on Flo Rida’s song “Right Round,” followed closely by her debut album Animal in 2010. Kesha just celebrated the 12-year anniversary of Animal in a long Instagram post reflecting on her career up to this point.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZAUk28PWIJ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

“Animals. F—. 12 years. I can’t even believe it,” she wrote. “I remember dreaming of putting out music since I can remember remembering.” She shared some memories about how the most popular songs on that album were written. She referenced both “Backstabber” and “TiK ToK” when she wrote: “‘Backstabber.’ Wow didn’t know that song would be trending 12 years later, on an app named after my first single.”

Kesha’s meandering career was sadly derailed for several years when she sued her former producer, Dr. Luke, for sexual assault and battery, sexual harassment, gender violence, emotional abuse and violation of California business practices. The legal battle has now spiraled on for years, with a New York judge dismissing Kesha’s allegations and allowing Dr. Luke to move forward with his countersuit for defamation. At the time of this writing, the case is still ongoing.