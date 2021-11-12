Kesha Shares Photo of Herself Climbing a Tree Naked

Kesha is celebrating her flair for the dramatic while on vacation with friends in Hawaii. The pop star, 34, scaled the side of an impressive tree while in the nude to pose for a stunning Instagram snap Wednesday, hanging off of a branch with only a white and purple sarong draped across her body. Joking about the unique holiday snap, the singer captioned the photo simply, “I’m not extra, you are.”

Kesha’s fans were there to hype her up for her extraness, with one person calling her “a true goddess” and another “Mother Nature.” A third fan wrote simply, “You’re doing amazing sweetie,” while another gushed, “THE DRAMA!!!! Okay K!” Even pop star Betty Who chimed in, commenting, “im obsessed with this.”

In addition to her feature on Grandson’s new track “Drop Dead” alongside Travis Barker, Kesha is going deep into the paranormal with her new discovery+ series slated to premiere next year, titled Conjuring Kesha. In the six hour-long episodes of the show, viewers will follow the “Tik Tok” singer “as she checks off her creepy bucket list by delving deeper into the unknown with celebrity guests and experts in the supernatural.”

Kesha is no stranger to the paranormal, already hosting her podcast called Kesha and the Creepies about things that go bump in the night. “Over the course of my life, I’ve always been drawn to the supernatural and the spiritual realm.Making music I’ve felt was a cosmic connection between my soul and something bigger than me that I couldn’t explain,” she said in a statement at the announcement of her discovery+ show. “My hope is to show that supernatural isn’t just the thing of myths and fables. We’re embarking on a spiritual and cosmic exploration. Come with me to experience it all.”

In an Instagram post supporting the announcement, Kesha added, “I’m SO BEYOND excited!!!!!!! … i want to SEE things that i can’t explain, I’m looking at YOU, universe, to expand my brain and beliefs !!!… I’ll be embarking on a veryyy creepy and cosmic journey.”