Kesha Reveals She and Whitney Cummings Accidentally Made Contact With a Demon While Ghost Hunting

Kesha revealed she almost left friend Whitney Cummings with a demon while searching for the paranormal. The singer, 35, shared a peculiar tale on the June 28 episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers about how Cummings, 39, channeled a demon during an upcoming episode of her Discovery+ series Conjuring Kesha and didn't realize what she'd done.

Kesha explained to host Seth Meyers, 48, that a demonologist accompanied the two to a haunted prison in the middle of the Tennessee mountains. "[Cummings is] upstairs having this beautiful moment, crying — she believes that she's connected and is having a full conversation with a trans ghost, which may be true."

However, according to the expert, Cummings was not talking to a kind transgender ghost. "Downstairs, the demonologist is screaming, 'Get her out of there! It's a demon! It's a trick!'" Kesha recounted.

"I'm sitting there being like, 'Um, I'm not going up there in case it is a demon.' But Whitney's crying and having a beautiful experience, and I'm the host," continued the "TiK ToK" pop star.

Meyers noted, "And as of two minutes ago, [you were] a friend."Look, if nothing, it's very interesting," Kesha remarked.

The musician also discussed what inspired her latest paranormal project, spun off from her podcast, Kesha and the Creepies." I always loved the paranormal," she told Meyers. "My whole life has been very weird, and then during COVID I was having existential crisis after existential crisis and just lots of anxiety, and one night I'm sitting in bed, and I was like, 'Uh oh, here we go.'"

"Then I heard a voice, I saw a vision, my cats brought my headphones. It's a whole thing," Kesha explained. "I understood what love was. I saw the whole universe. I pulled back. It was a microcosm of itself. I got the picture."

Afterward, she recalls calling her therapist and describing what had happened to her. "She was like, 'Guess what? Congratulations.... This is a spiritual awakening,'" said Kesha. "I was like, 'This is the point? This is what I've been working towards? What? This is terrifying.' She was like, 'Yeah, welcome,' and I was like, 'OK.' So I decided to really lean into it."

Following the conversation with her therapist, Kesha started writing music about the experience and then contacted her film producer brother, Lagan Sebert, about a possible TV show idea."I was like, 'OK, my brain broke. We're leaning into it," Kesha said. "We're making a TV show about this, and we're gonna go find some ghosts. Let's look for some aliens, and f— it. Let's get Bigfoot.'"

Conjuring Kesha follows the star as she attempts to solve mysteries across the country, with celebrities such as Betty Who, Whitney Cummings, Bachelorette Jojo Fletcher, GaTa, Karen Elson, Big Freedia, and more. In a press statement, Kesha called the show "the ultimate quest to go deeper into my existential questions."

She shared the reasoning behind her interest in the paranormal, saying, "It's an eternal search for proof of God. But it's the adventures that I have with my friends that take these pilgrimages to the next level and make them a reality. I wanted to catch actual proof of the unexplainable. If we could catch these things on camera, then what else could be true?" The first two episodes of Conjuring Kesha will hit Discovery+ on July 8.