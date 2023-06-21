Kesha Reveals She 'Almost Died' in January

Kesha is opening up about her health journey, revealing that she "almost died" in January due to complications related to freezing her eggs. The 36-year-old "Tik Tok" singer shared her terrifying experience in a new interview with Self magazine, in which she revealed she was also diagnosed in 2022 with common variable immunodeficiency (CVID).

CVID, an immune system disorder that causes a person to have low levels of the proteins that help fight infections, can cause repeated ear, sinus and respiratory infections as well as increased risk of digestive disorders, autoimmune disorders, blood disorders and cancer, according to the Mayo Clinic. It was CVID that led to her near-death experience in January, as Kesha shared that the complications she experienced freezing her eggs were due to her CVID-weakened immune system

Kesha didn't disclose the intimate details of her complications, which kept her hospitalized for nine days, but shared, "I finally feel recovered, but it took a couple months. It was horrifying." Kesha continued that she's been keeping her health news largely to herself for fear of being judged throughout the years. "I just never wanted to be the whiny, privileged girl," she told the magazine. "Also, my image had been that of going out and having fun."

The "Praying" singer was diagnosed with CVID after experiencing long periods of fatigue throughout her career. "When you're lucky enough to have a song that catches on, you're just trying to keep up. I had a really hard time saying no to interviews or photo shoots because I didn't want to let my one chance fall away by not being able to fulfill every request. It led to severe exhaustion physically and mentally," she explained. "I learned after my diagnosis that sleep is the most important thing. I took that for granted for, God, about 29, 30 years. I feel like I'm just playing catch-up on my teens and 20s, still. But I try to get as much sleep as possible, and I have to protect that fiercely."

Kesha has been open about being in recovery for bulimia after checking herself into rehab back in 2014. The artist is still in recovery and was happy to share how her relationship with food has changed over the years. "I have a support system in place [of therapists] that I speak to weekly or monthly," she shared. "[After] not allowing myself to eat or enjoy food for so long in my life, I really turned a corner, and now, I f-king love food. I started cooking; I go to the farmers market."

She added, "I always have three meal breaks, 'cause being in recovery, I need to have time to sit and have a meal. I have about 30 minutes before I go on stage where I meditate, stretch, and do breathing exercises. People probably think I'm back there doing shots, and [my routine is] the most zen s- you've ever seen."