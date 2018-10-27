Kensington Palace Reveals Meghan Markle’s First Official Twitter Photo Starring Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is one proud wife as she shows off her photography skills.

The Duchess of Sussex had her Twitter photography debut as a member of the Royal Family with a sweet shot of husband, Prince Harry, rehearsing their speeches for the Invictus Games closing ceremony on Saturday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The black-and-white shot, posted by Kensington Palace, shows Harry walking across the stage in a dark button-down shirt as he holds a microphone.

Getting ready for tonight’s @InvictusSydney closing ceremony, where we will celebrate the #InvictusGames competitors, and their friends and families. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will both speak at the ceremony this evening. #IG2018 📷 The Duchess of Sussex pic.twitter.com/XAck2r3wf4 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 27, 2018

“Getting ready for tonight’s [Ivictus Games] closing ceremony, where we will celebrate the [Invictus Games] competitors, and their friends and families. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will both speak at the ceremony this evening,” the tweet read, giving photo credit to Markle herself.

The photo marks the first image taken by Markle that fans have been able to see since she deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts earlier this year following her engagement to Harry in December 2017, as first reporter by PEOPLE.

Royals, with the exception of Princess Eugenie, do not have individual social media accounts.

Markle is following in the footsteps of her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, who also takes frequent photos published to social media of her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Hopefully we can expect to see her photography skills further when it comes to the debut of Markle and Harry’s first child, expected in spring 2019.

Markle’s proud moment photo is similar to another photo that was posted earlier this year, while she watched Harry practice his opening ceremony speech for the games. The photo shows rows of empty seats and only Markle sitting as her husband practiced.

Almost time for @InvictusSydney… The Duke of Sussex makes his final speech preparations ahead of tonight’s Opening Ceremony. #IG2018 #RoyalVisitAustralia pic.twitter.com/7LtCAEfrVW — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 20, 2018

The Invictus Games, a Paralympics-style competition honoring wounded service members and veterans, came to an end Saturday with speeches from both Harry and Markle.

“It’s such an honor to be here tonight with all of you and supporting my husband at the Invictus Games, which he founded four years ago,” Markle began. “In a short span of time, the games have evolved into an international platform of some of the best athletics and sportsmanship you could ever witness, coupled with a camaraderie and close-knit community, which can only be defined as the Invictus spirit.”

“​I’m not sure if many of you know this, but a few years ago, before I had met my husband, I had the incredible honor of visiting troops deployed all over the world, from the U.K. to Italy and Afghanistan, and several other countries,” she remembered.

In his speech, Prince Harry thanked participants for their service and their bravery.