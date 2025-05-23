Country Music Artist Marries Long-Distance Girlfriend in Wedding Attended by Big Country Stars

Jamey Johnson is officially off the market after he married his girlfriend of six years, Brittney Eakins, this week.

After exchanging personal vows in private, with only close family and friends in attendance, the country music singer, 49, and Eakins, 33, tied the knot in a “timeless” ceremony at Graystone Quarry in Franklin, Tennessee on Tuesday, they told PEOPLE.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The ceremony was attended by 350 guests, including many of Johnson’s fellow singers, among them country music star Randy Houser, who officiated the service. Ella Langley, Zac Brown, Oliver Anthony, Randy Travis, and George Jones’ widow Nancy Jones, also attended. Others on the guest list included Kid Rock, whose downtown Nashville bar hosted the the wedding rehearsal, as well as Lukas Nelson, Ron White, Chapel Hart, Kendra Scott, Gary Allan, Dean Dillon, Mac McAnally, and Colt Ford.

“The best thing about our wedding by far has been bringing together so many people that we love and putting them all in one place,” the newlyweds said. “It’s been so special to watch all of our friends from different places and phases of our lives become friends.”

For her big day, Eakins wore a fit and flare gown from Louisiana-based boutique Natasha Marie Bridal, which featured floral lace appliqués and a detachable overskirt. She completed her wedding day look with a sheer blusher and a custom, 12-foot Olia Zavozina veil. She walked down the aisle to a string quartet and two French horn players and met Johnson at the end, who wore a custom, three-piece black tuxedo designed by Canali.

The couple chose “cowboy black tie” as the dress code for the ceremony, as “a nod to our Nashville family,” with Eakins’ 15 bridesmaids wearing different individually-selected styles of floor-length black gowns. Meanwhile, the groomsmen – a lineup that included country singer-songwriters Lee Brice, Dallas Davidson, Rob Hatch, Randy Houser and Jerrod Niemann – wore black suits.

Photo Credit: Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage

During the ceremony, the couple exchanged traditional vows and involved their guests a ring-warming ceremony, the pair wearing custom-made rings – Johnson’s platinum ring set with two rows of black diamonds while Eakins’ band is white gold with oval diamonds.

Following the ceremony, the 10-time Grammy nominee and his bride celebrated their nuptials with guests at a reception, and enjoyed their first dance to Chris LeDoux’s “Look at You Girl,” sung live by ERNEST.

The wedding came six years after Johnson and Eakins met at the inauguration for Gov. Tate Reeves in Jackson, Mississippi in 2019. Just a few years later, on March 1, 2023, Johnson dropped to one knee and proposed on the patio of the Walter Sillers building in Jackson.